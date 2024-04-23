Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Nasarawa Government Unveils Plans To Run An Inclusive Economy

April 23, 2024
The Nasarawa State Government says, it is refocusing its energy and resources into developing the large scale raw materials domiciled in the state, including the full exploration of the oil and gas sector as it gradually comes to fruition.

This was revealed during a media briefing on the proposed 2024 Nasarawa investment summit tagged “Industrial Renaissance” where expertise in various fields would be tapped to in processing and value chain of all areas with comparative advantage.

The Governor says, Public Private Partnership will also be explored to advance the economic fortunes of the State l, particularly in the oil and non oil sectors through win-win situation in mining, agriculture and industrial development

