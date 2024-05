The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Corps Members to prioritize National unity and service to humanity during the One Year Service to their Father Land.



The Sultan made the appeal while receiving at his Palace, the joint NYSC 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps Members deployed to Sokoto and Zamfara State.



Bashir lbrahim Nababa reports

