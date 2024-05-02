CHAIRMAN, NATIONAL POPULATION COMMISSION ADVOCATES FOR MORE INVESTMENTS IN GIRL CHILD EDUCATION IN AFRICA AT UNITED NATIONS ICPD30 IN NEW YORK

At the outset, I would like to commend Mr. President for convening this important meeting. My delegation aligns itself with the statements delivered on behalf the African Group and make the following remarks in our national capacity.

The 30th anniversary of ICPD is an important moment not only to celebrate the achievements but also to point out severe gaps in implementation as well, and to note that the achievement of the sustainable development goals is not keeping pace with population growth as progress so far is uneven. Population and development are intricately linked together, and the world continues to face significant population and development challenges such as population growth, illegal immigration, mortality rates, gender equality, global warming, and environmental degradation which require global collaboration to tackle. While we recognize that some progress has been made since 1994, in realizing the goals and objectives of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), including in our own country, dauting challenges around the world with underdevelopment, poverty, migration, human trafficking, organized crime, conflict, and humanitarian disasters show that there are still much left to be accomplished. My delegation reiterates its commitment to a more inclusive process to implement the vision articulated in the ICPD Programme of Action and the 2030 Agenda. However, it is imperative to alleviate poverty, assuring stronger health systems, ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health-care services, and promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and the need for adequate financial resources to achieve sustainable development among other goals. Gender equality must be at the core of each Sustainable Development Goal and women and girls must be seen as agents of change. It is important to note the prevalence of some harmful practices especially in developing countries such as early child marriage, genital mutilation, prenatal sex selection and female infanticide. We call on UNFPA and other UN System to assist countries when they request help in this regard. The gap in inequality within and among nations continues to widen, developing countries continue to face the impact of COVID-19 which exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situations occasioned by climate change despite contributing the least to it. Africa, with its large young population, requires investments in education, vocational training, science and technology, research, innovation, and ICT. We need to emphasize the crucial role of UNFPA in assisting member States based on their developmental needs. Migration is a multidimensional reality with impact on countries of origin, transit, and destination; in this regard, it is necessary to cooperate internationally to ensure safe and orderly migration, safeguarding the human rights of all migrants, regardless of their migration status. The ICPD Programme of Action recognized family as the basic unit of society, and as such is entitled to receive comprehensive protection and support. The 30th anniversary of the Programme of Action therefore provides a special opportunity to recall the family being integral to the human flourishing of its members and wellbeing of society. In conclusion Mr. President, Nigeria reiterates its continued commitment to implementing the ICPD PoA as well as to work in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to achieve the sustainable and resilient world where no one is left behind.

