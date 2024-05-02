Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
EntertainmentLifestyleNews

Burna Boy Sets New African Record For Highest-grossing Venue In The United States

May 2, 2024
39 1 minute read

In another monumental feat, Burna Boy becomes the African artiste with the highest grossing venue in the United States. The Grammy Award winner sold out the 19,000-capacity TD Arena Garden in Boston as part of the stops for his ‘I Told Them’ Tour that has already grossed $11.7million from 11 reported shows of the 22 stops.

Burna Boy history-making feat is a testament to his status as the leading African artiste globally. Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 with his hit single ‘YE’, Burna Boy has achieved unprecedented success for an African artist.

He is the only Nigerian artist to have two Diamond songs in France with ‘On The Low’ and ‘Last Last’. His Grammy-nominated fourth album ‘African Giant’ is the first Nigerian album to receive a platinum plaque in France

Related Articles

He also made history at the 66th Grammys in February 2024 by being the first African artist to perform at the main ceremony.

Burna Boy boasts of the most Grammy nominations for a Nigerian artiste with 10

May 2, 2024
39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Blue Ivy Carter Makes Her Feature Film Debut In Mufasa: THE LION KING

April 30, 2024

Family of Late Nollywood Actor, Jnr Pope, Sets Date for Burial

April 29, 2024

Wizkid Provokes Don Jazzy

April 29, 2024

IDA Summit: VP Shettima Departs Abuja for Nairobi

April 28, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button