Prince William Gives Update on Kate Middleton Amid Her Cancer Battle

The Prince of Wales William, shed light on wife Kate Middleton’s health amid her cancer battle during a royal engagement in Newcastle.

William was speaking with well-wishers outside when two women wearing Union Jack flags asked about his family. “Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” asked one woman. The Prince replied, “We’re all doing well, thank you.” The woman went on to ask, “And, obviously, Catherine?” The royal replied, “We’re all doing well.”