Nigerian Actors Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku To Star In Disney’s ‘mufasa

Nigerian actors, Theo Somolu and Folake Olowofoyeku have secured roles in Disney’s prequel to the classic, The Lion King, titled Mufasa, which delves into the origin story of Simba’s father, scheduled to hit cinemas on December 20, 2024.

The casting of Somolu and Olowofoyeku marks a significant milestone for Nigerian representation in Hollywood. The movie star brings a wealth of experience to the project. She has captivated audiences in both movies and television series, including her role in the popular sitcom, Bob Hearts Abishola, Female Fight Club, and the epic adventure, 10,000 A.D.: The Legend of the Black Pearl (2008).

In addition, Somolu contributes his knowledge from previous projects, such as the children’s television program Mighty Express and Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

‘Mufasa’ visits the era before Simba’s problems with his jealous uncle Scar. Through a detailed account of his early years, the prequel will trace Mufasa’s development from a helpless cub to a courageous king.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, known for “Moonlight”, the star-studded cast also includes Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Billy Eichner, Aaron Pierre, and Seth Rogen.