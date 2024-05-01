NTIC Student Wins Gold At Gov Bago Open Taekwondo Championship

Less than a minute

Nafisat Ibrahim, a student of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), has clinched gold medal at Governor Umar Mohammed Bago Open Taekwondo Championship.

Mr. Feyzullah Bilgin, Managing Director of the school, commended the student in a terse statement on Wednesday night.

The statement said: “Nafisat Ibrahim of NTIC School taekwondo athlete, clinched the gold medal at the prestigious Governor Umar Mohammed Bago Open Taekwondo Championship.

“Congratulations girl! Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off!”