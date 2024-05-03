NLC explains justification for 615,000 Minimum Wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress says its demand for 615,000 Minimum Wage is a Product of a painstaking effort through which it captured the cost of living of Nigerian workers and masses in all parts of the country.

A statement by the President of the NLC Joe Ajaero explains that the research was based on a family with both parents alive and four children without the burden of having other dependents with them.

He noted that questionnaires were designed and sent to all the State Councils of NLC and TUC from where these they were sent to NLC and TUC members in all the Local government areas in the country to gather the monthly cost of living for the average family

