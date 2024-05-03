Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

NLC explains justification for 615,000 Minimum Wage

May 3, 2024
102 Less than a minute

The Nigerian Labour Congress says its demand for  615,000 Minimum Wage is a Product  of a painstaking effort through which it captured the cost of living of Nigerian workers and masses in all parts of the country.
A statement by the President of the NLC Joe Ajaero  explains that  the research was based on a family with both parents alive and four children without the burden of having other dependents with them.
He noted that questionnaires were designed and sent to all the State Councils of NLC and TUC from where these they were sent to NLC and TUC  members in all the Local government areas in the country to gather the monthly cost of living for the average family

May 3, 2024
102 Less than a minute

Related Articles

King Charles III Steps Out In Public Since His Cancer Diagnosis

April 30, 2024

Independent Media & Policy Initiative Scores Tinubu’s Presidency

April 30, 2024

Blue Ivy Carter Makes Her Feature Film Debut In Mufasa: THE LION KING

April 30, 2024

Family of Late Nollywood Actor, Jnr Pope, Sets Date for Burial

April 29, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button