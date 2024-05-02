Niclas FÜllkrug Scores Brilliant First Half Winner As Borussia Dortmund Beat Paris St-germain 1-0

German striker Niclas Füllkrug, scored a stunning goal to earn Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash. Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck sent a long pass over the top for Füllkrug to control brilliantly with his first touch before firing it past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with his next in the 36th minute on Wednesday.

The win gives Dortmund a narrow advantage before the teams play again in the second leg in Paris next Tuesday, when the French champion will need to overturn the result if it’s going to capture Europe’s biggest prize before Kylian Mbappé leaves the club.

PSG is under pressure to finally win to the Champions League to justify more than a decade of huge investment from its Qatari owners.

The German side’s win ensured it qualified for the tournament next season and it gives the Bundesliga five teams in the expanded tournament. Dortmund is assured of finishing at least fifth