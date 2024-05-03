Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

ONSA Enforcement Of Cybercrimes Act 2024

May 3, 2024
In July 6th, 2022 Nigeria joined 66 other countries, signed and ratified the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime to enhance international cooperation, providing a common platform and procedural tools for efficient and safe cyberspace.

A statement by Zakari Mijinyawa, Head, Strategic Communication, office of the National Security Adviser further emphasized that the resolutions reached during the High Level African International Counter Terrorism Meeting which held in Abuja in April 2024, The resolution called for the improved deployment of greater support and resources towards strengthening cybersecurity activities in Africa and taking concrete steps to prevent the use of social media and other platforms by terrorists and organised criminal groups.

In view of the need to secure Nigeria’s Critical National Information Infrastructure, counter terrorism and violent extremism, strengthen national security and protect economic interests, the office of the National Security Adviser has called for the full implementation of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act 2024, including the operationalisation of the National Cybersecurity Fund by all regulators and businesses specified in the second schedule of the Act.

