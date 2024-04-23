Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Four Towers Vandalized Along Jos – Gombe Transmission Line

April 23, 2024
Four towers along the Jos – Gombe transmission line have been vandalised at about 3:32pm yesterday 22nd April, 2024.

The transmission company of Nigeria TCN in a statement says vandals also carted away some tower members

Presently, bulk power supply to Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo Substations have been disrupted, thereby affecting supply to Jos and Yola distribution franchise areas

TCN says is already working on its alternative line to supply Gombe through its 132kV transmission line from Bauchi and subsequently Ashaka, Potiskum, Damaturu, and Billiri.

TCN assures that efforts are being made to reconstruct the four vandalised towers.

April 23, 2024
