Enugu And Ekiti States Pull Out Of National Electricity Market

In line with the new Electricity Act 2023 and the 1999 constitution as amended, Enugu and Ekiti states have pulled out of the national electricity market to establish their market.

In an order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC transfers regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Enugu and Ekiti States to their newly established Electricity Regulatory Commissions.

NERC direct Enugu, Benin and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Companies to incorporate a subsidiary; “EEDC-SubCo and IBEDC-SubCo” to assume responsibility for Intra state supply and distribution of electricity in Enugu and Ekiti States.

Enugu, Benin and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Companies are mandated to complete the incorporation of EEDC-SubCo and IBEDC-SubCo within Sixty days from April 22 this year and all transfers envisaged by this order are to be completed by October 22 this year.

The Electricity Act 2023 mandates any State that intends to establish and regulate Intra state Electricity Market to deliver a formal notification of its processes and request NERC to act accordingly.

NERC however retains the role as Central Regulator with Regulatory oversight on the Inter state and International Power generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

