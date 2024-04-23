Court Orders Yahaya Bello’s Counsel To Be Served.

A Federal High Court Sitting In Abuja Has Ordered The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC To Serve The Court Processes Regarding The Alleged 80 Billion Naira Money Laundering Charge Against The Former Governor Of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello On His Counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed.





The Presiding Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite Gave The Order In A Ruling Following The Absence Of The Former Governor In Court For His Arraignment In The Matter.

Justice Nwite Cited That Section 384 Subsections 4 And 5 Of The Administration Of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 Held That Since It Was Becoming Almost Impossible To Effect Personal Service Of The Legal Processes On The Defendant, Such Could Be Done Through substituted Means.

The Court Adjourned To The 10th Of May For Ruling On The Application Filed By Yahaya Bello Through His Counsel Seeking Vacation Of An Arrest Warrant Issued Against Him By The Court On The 17th Of April, 2024

The EFCC Had Earlier Declared The Former Governor, Yahaya Bello Wanted because of The Matter.

Share this: Facebook

X

