JAMB Sanctions Officials Over Harassment Of Hijab Wearing Candidates

April 22, 2024
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has sanctioned some officials over the harassment of a female candidate wearing Hijab to the examination hall

The female candidate who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination at the Bafuto Institute, Ile-Iwe Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos was said to have been asked to remove her headcover during the accreditation process before being allowed into the examination hall.

A statement by the Head of Public Affairs of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, states that the Board regrets the incident.

The statement adds that upon investigation, it discovered that the incident or others in the past were not linked to any of its examination guidelines but rather a product of the misplaced priority of some of the Board’s accredited partners or officials who claimed ignorant of its guidelines on accreditation.

The Board assures Nigerians that the issue will be properly investigated so as to prevent a recurrence.

