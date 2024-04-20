Army Advocates Alternative Conflict Resolution mechanisms

In view of the increasing Nigeria’s population and number of litigations, the Nigerian Army is advocating alternative Dispute resolution mechanisms to decongest court rooms

Defence Correspondent Ismail Musa reports that, the advocacy was made during a Professional Conflict Management and Alternate Disputes Resolutions Course organized by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

The Director General, of the Centre, Major General Garba Wahab, described mediation as a critical tool to restore peace in the society and the country at large by reducing court cases and maintaining civil relations and harmony in societies

The Course which is the fifth in the series emphasised that people should promote mutual understanding, respect and friendship for less feuds

