Tinubu Congratulates Mrs Imaan Suleiman, on Birthday



President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mrs. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Honourable Minister of State, Police Affairs, on her birthday.



The Honourable Minister is an administrator and policy expert, and has served in various capacities in the public sector. She was the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).



The President wishes Mrs. Sulaiman-Ibrahim many more years filled with joy, as well as renewed strength and success in her service to the nation.



Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 19, 2024

