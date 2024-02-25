BreakingNewsForeignNews

Northern Senators Forum Commend ECOWAS For Lifting Sanctions On Niger, Others

February 25, 2024
Northern Senators forum has commended ECOWAS leaders in particular president Bola Tinubu for lifting sanctions imposed on Niger, noting that the decision shows commitment of the bloc to regional stability, cooperation and respect for human rights.

The Forum is confident that the decision serves as an example for resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and advised regional stakeholders to pursue peaceful solutions to address concerns for progress and development.

In a statement, Spokeman of the forum Senator Kawu Sumaila urges the Government of Niger to hasten the process of returning to democratic governance.

The forum expresses solidarity with ECOWAS in restoring democracy and rule of law in Niger and other West African Countries.

