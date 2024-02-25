Africa Diaspora, Catalyst For Continental Development

For Africa to experience socio-economic resurgence, prosperity and development, the onus lies with Africans at home and more importantly its Diaspora.

Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this when she received a delegation from Zimbabwe led by its High Commissioner to Nigeria Amb. Maxwell Ranga, on a study tour of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in Abuja.

She added that the dedicated agency should be a strong environment that will engage, enable and empower the Zimbabwean Diaspora, effectively.

Amb. Maxwell Ranga, Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Nigeria, lauded Nigeria’s tactical forwardness in her engagement with her diaspora for nation building.

He stressed that the visit was key to replicate the Nigerian model in Zimbabwe, in terms of diaspora relations and engagement.

The Study Tour of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) by Zimbabwe makes Eight countries after Ethiopia, Tanzania Namibia, Ghana, South Korea and Southern African Development Community, (SADC).