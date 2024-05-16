News

Dialogue on Tinubu One year in office

May 16, 2024
A strategic dialogue on the achievements of the Tinubu administration in the First year in Office on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda is expected to come up tomorrow, Friday, May 17th.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia said the Dialogue is expected to deliberate on how to advance the gains made in the first year, symbolising collective effort in transforming Nigeria prosperous destination.

Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda through enhanced international cooperation, opportunities and challenges is the key note address to be delivered by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

