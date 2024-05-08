AFROBEATS SINGER FIREBOY DROPS NEW SINGLE TITLED ‘EVERYDAY’

Fireboy kicks off his 2024 with the delightful track ‘Everyday’ on which he shares his romantic adventures as he gears up for the release of his fourth album.

The single released marks Fireboy’s first release of the year.

According to Fireboy who recently made the news for saying he doesn’t intentionally make Afrobeats songs, ‘Everyday’ presents a departure from his previous works as he embraces a more grounded and culturally resonant vibe with traditional African beats as the backdrop, gentle shakers in place of typical percussion, and smooth horns that compliment the melody.

‘Everyday’ Fireboy induces an intimate atmosphere that complements his soulful lyrics with a softer, rhythmic forward approach that’s a marker of his continuous musical innovation.