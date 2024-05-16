Minister Lola Ade-John Supports First Lady’s Brunch, Celebrates Cultural Exchange

Minister Lola Ade-John of the Federal Ministry of Tourism expressed her delight in supporting the office of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in the successful execution of the First Lady’s brunch. The event, held at a prestigious venue in Abuja, brought together esteemed guests, cultural troupes, and artisans for a celebration of Nigeria’s rich heritage and unity.

During the brunch, attendees were treated to captivating performances by cultural troupe dancers, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of Nigerian culture. Fashion and art vendors also displayed their craft, adding a touch of creativity and elegance to the event.

In her address, Senator Oluremi Tinubu emphasized the pivotal role of women, particularly First Ladies, in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in Africa. She called for concerted efforts to drive positive change on the continent and expressed optimism in the potential of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) to lead initiatives for Africa’s development.

The visiting First Ladies, who were hosted to a guided tour showcasing Nigeria’s cultural ambience, expressed their desire to further strengthen Pan Africanism and solidarity for the continent’s advancement.

Minister Lola Ade-John commended the collaborative efforts between the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Office of the First Lady in promoting cultural exchange and unity. She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting initiatives that showcase Nigeria’s cultural richness and contribute to its socio-economic development.

Chindaya Ahmadu,

Director of Press, Ministry of Tourism/Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy