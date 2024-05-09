EntertainmentNews

Us Musician And Producer Steve Albini Passes Away At The Age Of 61

May 9, 2024
0 2 1 minute read

Steve Albini, the vocalist, guitarist and producer who was at the helm of a series of the most esteemed albums across the US alternative music scene, has passed away aged 61 from a heart attack suffered at his recording studio.

He was noted for his DIY and punk ethos, resisting streaming services and refusing to take royalties from the recordings he produced for other artistes.

Kurt Cobain recruited Albini to record the 1993 follow-up to their hugely successful ‘Nevermind’ after being impressed by his work with Big Black, The Pixies and The Breeders.

He started his own musical project, Big Black, initially a solo endeavour that soon became a trio.

He ran his own studio, Electrical Audio, in Chicago, and had been preparing for the release of Shellac’s To All Trains, their first album since 2014, on 17 May.

May 9, 2024
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

President Bola Tinubu Returns To Abuja After His Trip To Netherlands And Saudi Arabia.

May 8, 2024

NIGERIAN MEN’S 4X400M TEAM RUN FASTEST TIME IN 20 YEARS TO QUALIFY FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

May 8, 2024

TITANIC AND LORD OF THE RINGS ACTOR BERNARD HILL DIES AT 79

May 8, 2024

NOLLYWOOD VETERAN ACTRESS SHAN GEORGE WEEPS AS FRAUDSTERS CLEARS ₦3.6M FROM HER ACCOUNT

May 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button