Mavin Records Celebrates 12 Years Of Impacting The Nigerian Music Industry

Nigerian record label Mavin records has celebrated 12 years of impacting the Nigerian music industry. Founded in 2012 by Don Jazzy, Mavin Records emerged as a beacon of creativity and talents in the African music scene.

Building on the legacy of the now-defunct Mo Hits Records, Don Jazzy’s vision for the future of Afrobeat took flight, propelling Mavin Records to unprecedented heights.

Over the past 12 years, Mavin Records has been a nurturing ground for some of Afrobeats’ most iconic artistes, producers, and industry professionals.

Across generations, the label has led from the front, positioning itself as a viable platform for global stars like Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Korede Bello, and more in the early 2010s.

Now, the same label is currently home to Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille, Crayon, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Lifesize Teddy & DJ Big N.

As Mavin Records celebrates its 12th anniversary, the label continues to push the boundaries of creativity and excellence. Universal Music which is the biggest music label in the world recently acquired a majority stake in Mavin Record in a multi-million-dollar deal that underscores the company’s status as Nigeria’s leading record label.