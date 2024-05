Nollywood veteran, Shan George, has wept in a social media video after her Zenith Bank account was wiped of ₦3.6m by an individual identified as Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro.The actress disclosed the incident in a post on her Instagram account, She appealed to Nigerians to help retrieve her money, which she said was wired into an OPay account

Share this: Facebook

X