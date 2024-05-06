NewsPress ReleaseSecurity

Federal Government Not Considering Any Foreign Military Base

May 6, 2024
The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country.

We urge the general public to totally disregard this falsehood.

The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country. We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges, and the President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mohammed Idris
Minister of Information and National Orientation
06 May 2024

