FG To Partner Saudi Arabia To Increase Food Production, Others

In a bid to improve the bi-lateral relationship between both countries, the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, CON, has expressed the Ministry’s readiness to partner with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to increase food production, others.

The Minister disclosed this on the occasion of the visit by his Excellency, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Engr. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Alfadley and his delegation to his office in Abuja recently.

He pointed out that Food Security as well as Agriculture is a priority item on the agenda of the incumbent administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, noting that “We have watched with keen interest the widely applauded reforms being undertaken by His Royal Highness, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, ably assisted by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The social and economic dimensions of these far-reaching reforms are truly pleasing to the friends of the kingdom across the globe”.

Sen. Kyari noted that the two countries have very strong and healthy bilateral relationships that date back several centuries on account of the common ties between our people, particularly in culture and religion.

He recalled that six months ago, on the 11th of November 2023 “Your Excellency hosted a Nigerian delegation comprising my humble self, my counterpart in the Ministry of Budget, Planning and Economic Development and their Excellences, the Executive Governors of Bauchi Katsina and Niger States.

“Let me thank you once again for the hospitality extended to us on that very occasion and more particularly to appreciate the candour and earnestness in discussing the broad issues of mutual interest and potential avenues for cooperation and investment in irrigation, livestock, farmland development and value addition”, the Minister added.

Speaking further, the Minister stated that in prioritizing Agriculture and Food Security, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has left no one in doubt as to his willingness and readiness to accommodate a range of ideas that can sustainably develop and encourage investments in the sector.

In his remarks, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Saudi Arabia, Engr. Abdulrahman Abdulmoshen stated that his country would invest in the sector and target Nigerian market, adding that both countries’ private sector would explore further opportunities.

He stated that ‘’ we do believe that Nigeria has some comparative advantages and the need to invest wisely in the agriculture, food sector, whereby we will be targeting the Nigerian market’’.

Eremah Anthonia (Mrs.)

Chief Information Officer

For: Director Information