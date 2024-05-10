Real Madrid Knock Out Bayern Munich 2-1 In Final Minutes To Reach Uefa Champions League Final

Real Madrid had the best chance of a tight first half, but Manuel Neuer produced a smart save to deny Rodrygo after Vinicius Junior’s shot had come back off the post.

Neuer continued to produce saves upon saves in the second period as Los Blancos applied pressure and another excellent stop that saw the German goalkeeper deny the Vinicius Jr’s attempt.

Then former Real Madrid reject, Joselu scored a remarkable last-gasp double as Real Madrid came back from the brink to defeat Bayern 2-1 at the Bernabeu and reach the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

The striker came off the bench to poach a brace of close-range goals right before the end of the match and secured an incredible 4-3 success on aggregate after Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies had put the visitors in the driving seat of the semi-final.

Madrid will now meet Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium, London, UK on June 1st.