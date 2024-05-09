FG Reaffirms Commitment to Border Communities’ Welfare

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication and commitment to the welfare of border communities while receiving the delegation from the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), led by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Dakorinama George-Kelly in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo underscored the Agency’s pivotal role not only in infrastructural development, but also in strengthening security along the borders.

He highlighted the key position of border communities as the first line of defense in case of external threats and stressed the importance of earning their loyalty and trust, considering their significance and cultural ties with neighbouring countries.

Acknowledging the Agency’s efforts, the Minister pledged collaboration to ensure the realisation of its objectives aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary informed the Minister about the Agency’s strategic action plan for short, medium, and long-term goals. He stressed the urgent need to provide basic amenities to border communities to prevent loyalty shifts and sought the Ministry of Interior’s support in this endeavour.

“Despite budget limitations, we are thinking outside the box to deliver tangible solutions; and strategic partnerships with government and donor agencies are integral to our approach. We seek collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to fulfill our shared commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda,” George-Kelly stated.

The BCDA, established to expedite development projects and address the needs of more than 3000 border communities, operates across 21 states and 105 Local Government Areas.

Ozoya Imohimi

Director, Press & Public Relations