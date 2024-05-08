President Bola Tinubu Returns To Abuja After His Trip To Netherlands And Saudi Arabia.

Recall the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed that the Nigerian leader is currently in Europe.

Onanuga also confirmed in a post on Tuesday that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th May.

Onanuga wrote on the X platform that, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe”.

The clarification from the presidential media aide follows several concerns raised by Nigerians about the whereabouts of President Tinubu.

NTA News recalls after his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, which took place from April 28-29, President Bola Tinubu departed Saudi Arabia and was expected to return to Nigeria but that didn’t occur, sparking various reactions regarding his whereabouts.

Sahara Reporters had claimed after departing Riyadh, President Tinubu travelled to London, England.

The President’s journey to London was unexpected, as his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, had not mentioned a planned visit to the UK in his previous statement.

According to the news platform, Tinubu left Riyadh International Airport at 12:05 am (02:05 am Saudi Arabian time) and arrived at Stansted Airport, London, at 06:35 am UK time.

The presidential aircraft, a Gulfstream Aerospace GV-SP (G550) with registration number 5N-FGW, was used for the 6-hour 30-minute trip.

A senior Nigerian Air Force officer clarified that the aircraft was operated

as “Nigerian Air Force 1” during the trip, indicating that the President was on board.

The officer explained that any Nigerian Air Force jet carrying the President is referred to as “Nigerian Air Force 1” to ensure special treatment and avoid confusion with other planes in the area.

This protocol is standard practice for presidential travels, and it highlights the importance of the President’s safety and security.

Though the presidency did not deny or confirm Tinubu’s purported trip to London, Onanuga has now confirmed that the President and his aides are expected back in Nigeria on Wednesday.