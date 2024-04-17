Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

22 NTIC students to participate in NMC’s Olympiad Camp

April 17, 2024
22 students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) have been selected by the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) to participate in a 3-day Olympiad Camp.

Olympiad competition spans across Mathematics, Science, Arts, Music, Literature, History, Culture, Information Communication Technology among others.

The Managing Director NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, made this known in a statement, on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “In a remarkable display of academic prowess, 22 students from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges in Nigeria have been handpicked by the prestigious National Mathematical Centre (NMC) to participate in a rigorous 3-day Olympiad Camp.

“The selection of these bright minds not only highlights their exceptional mathematical abilities but also underscores the dedication and commitment they have shown towards their education.”

