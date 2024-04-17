22 NTIC students to participate in NMC’s Olympiad Camp

22 students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) have been selected by the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) to participate in a 3-day Olympiad Camp.

Olympiad competition spans across Mathematics, Science, Arts, Music, Literature, History, Culture, Information Communication Technology among others.

The Managing Director NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, made this known in a statement, on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “In a remarkable display of academic prowess, 22 students from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges in Nigeria have been handpicked by the prestigious National Mathematical Centre (NMC) to participate in a rigorous 3-day Olympiad Camp.

“The selection of these bright minds not only highlights their exceptional mathematical abilities but also underscores the dedication and commitment they have shown towards their education.”

