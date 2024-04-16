FG and WASH Sector Stakeholders Launch Sustainability Checks Action Plan and Compact

Today marks a significant event in Nigeria’s journey towards ensuring access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene services for all its citizens as the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, alongside UNICEF and other distinguished stakeholders, convened to launch the WASH Sector-wide Sustainability Checks Action Plan and Sustainability Compact, an initiative aimed at enhancing the sustainability of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene infrastructure across the nation.

During the event in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, FNSE, who was ably represented by the Honourable Minister of State, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo Esq., emphasized the critical importance of the WASH sector in promoting human well-being and sustainable development.

He underscored the need to move beyond mere access to WASH services towards ensuring their long-term sustainability and highlighted the sobering statistics provided by the 2021 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) Report.

He revealed that the Sustainability Compact is a pledge to serve future generations and requires the collective efforts of government, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and most importantly, the communities themselves.

He further informed that the Sustainability Checks Action Plan is an instrument of change to safeguard our planet’s resources and ensure sustainable development.

He explained that in response to the urgent need for systematic monitoring and tracking of sustainability factors in WASH services, the Sector-wide Sustainability Check (SwSC) initiative was introduced, supported by the government of Nigeria, UNICEF, and other partners in the WASH sector.

The SwSC aims to assess and quantify the sustainability of WASH services at various levels, from households and communities to institutions such as schools and healthcare facilities.

The Permanent Secretary Alhaji Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi FCNA, ably represented by the Deputy Director Water Supply, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr. Olabode Fashoyi , reiterated the significance of water and sanitation as fundamental human rights and drivers of development.

He emphasized the transformative potential of the WASH Sector-wide Sustainability Checks Action Plan, which provides a comprehensive framework for evaluating the functionality and sustainability of WASH facilities.

He stressed that the plan’s holistic approach ensures that interventions are not merely short-term fixes but sustainable solutions with lasting impact.

He added that “every drop of water saved, every hand washed, every toilet built is a step closer to a healthier, equitable, and sustainable world,”

He further noted that the WASH Sector-Wide Sustainability Checks Action Plan and Compact are not just mere documents but a promise to leave no one behind.

According to Dr. Jane Bevan, the UNICEF Chief of WASH, State Governments play a crucial role in supporting sustainable water systems. This includes tasks such as establishing water departments, training qualified maintenance staff, and offering technical support at the local level.

Dr. Bevan highlighted the ambiguity surrounding the responsibility for bearing the costs of operating and maintaining water systems and stressed that, given the Government’s limitations in funding all systems, communities must devise methods to collect funds for repairs and maintenance.

The launch event brought together stakeholders from Government Ministries, Development Partners, Technical experts, and Representatives from States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

