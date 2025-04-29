Abuja Court Orders Aisha Achimugu To Honour Efcc Invitation.

The Federal High Court,Abuja Division has ordered a businesswoman Aisha Achimugu to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to answer questions regarding an ongoing investigation.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order in a ruling delivered on a suit filed by the businesswonan Achimugu against several law enforcement agencies, including the EFCC.

Justice Ekwo also ordered the applicant to appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Achimugu had initially honoured the Commission’s invitation on February 12, 2024, during which she made a written statement and was subsequently granted administrative bail through her lawyer and surety.

The applicant allegedly failed to report back to the Commission as agreed, choosing to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC,

Achimugu who allegedly operates 136 bank accounts across ten different banks both in her personal and corporate names is being investigated for her alleged conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption and possession of property suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means.