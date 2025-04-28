Sultan of Sokoto Declares Tuesday 29th April 2026 As First Day of Zulki’ida

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday, 29th April, 2025 as the First Day of Zulki’ida 1446AH.

A statement by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council and Waziri Sokoto Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, says the declaration follows the confirmation from the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs and the National Moon sighting Committee that no crescent sighting report was received on Sunday, April 27th 2025.

Therefore Monday, 28th April 2025, is to be observed as the 30th of Shawwal 1446AH and Tuesday, April 29th 2025, marks the beginning of the new Month of Zulki’ida 1446AH.