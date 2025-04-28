Gov Ododo’s Inclusive Style of Governance Lauded as Exemplary — Spokesman

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s ability to bring governance closer to the people of Kogi State has been described as exemplary.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Ismaila Isah, stated this while appearing as a guest on Nigeria Info FM in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said Governor Ododo’s humane approach to governance has endeared him to many in the state.

According to Isah, Governor Ododo has earned widespread commendation for consistently running an inclusive administration, where women play key roles and young people occupy more than 80 percent of appointive positions within the government.

He credited the rancour-free political climate in Kogi State to Governor Ododo’s respect for everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

“He consulted widely even before he was sworn in as Governor. He met and engaged with all our former governors and political leaders regardless of their political leanings. He also reached out to community leaders and captains of industry, traveling far and wide across the country to inform them that his administration would be for everyone. Through this, he earned the support of most stakeholders, including those outside his political party.

“Upon assuming office, he has sustained that tradition of inclusivity, reaching out even to members of the opposition. Opposition members are carried along in policy formulation, which is why we have not witnessed the usual tension and rancour,” he said.

Speaking on Governor Ododo’s achievements over the past 14 months, Isah emphasized that the administration has kept faith with its campaign promises.

He explained that Governor Ododo campaigned on four cardinal agenda items: human capital development (focusing on health and education), investment in agriculture and food security, security of lives and property, and infrastructure development.

“Kogi has faced insecurity challenges due to its proximity to nine neighbouring states and the FCT, leading to an influx of criminals. However, the state government has been proactive, working actively to clear them from our environment through collaboration with neighbouring states and the FCT,” he said.

Isah noted that the administration has made infrastructures a priority to avoid the trend of abandoned projects seen in past administrations.

“We have ensured the completion of key road and infrastructural projects initiated by the immediate past government. In Lokoja, for instance, two critical road projects have been completed: the Zone 8 through Barracks, Zango to GYB Junction road (about 9 kilometers), and the Zone 8 to Crusher road (about 5.5 kilometers). Both were commissioned by Vice President Kashim Shettima during Governor Ododo’s first anniversary in office.

“Apart from these, the government is pursuing an ambitious plan to link rural and farming communities with markets by constructing over 200 kilometers of roads, some in partnership with donor agencies like the World Bank. New projects are also being initiated alongside the completion of inherited ones,” he said.

Isah added that township road projects are ongoing across all 21 local government areas in the state, with some already completed and awaiting commissioning.

“Just a few weeks ago, the Governor was in Yagba East and Yagba West, particularly Egbe, where the township road project has been completed and will soon be commissioned. Similar projects are ongoing across all three senatorial districts,” he added.

Isah further stressed the administration’s commitment to education infrastructure.

“At the twilight of the last administration, two universities — the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, and Kogi State University, Kabba were delivered within three years. Upon taking office, Governor Ododo ensured the continued development of these institutions. Over N10 billion has been expended at KSU Kabba alone, with significant progress made in securing accreditation for most courses,” he said.

On security, Isah highlighted the government’s zero tolerance for crime and consistent efforts to strengthen security architecture.

“We have re-jigged our security system, recruited over 2,000 local hunters and expanded the vigilante ranks across the 21 LGAs. We have also provided vehicles, motorcycles, night vision goggles, and other logistics. The community-based approach to security is being sustained,” he said.

Furthermore, the Special Adviser said Governor Ododo is passionate about improving healthcare infrastructure to ensure affordable and accessible services.

“We are revitalizing over 200 primary healthcare centres across the state, with nearly half ready for commissioning,” he stated

