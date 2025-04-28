News

Federal Government Set To Pay Wage Award Arrears

April 28, 2025
The Federal Government is set to pay the outstanding five months N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in a statement says the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award to federal government employees in instalments, adding that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.
The OAGF said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.
The Office reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency

