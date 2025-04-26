News

Sultan Of Sokoto Calls For Sighting Of New Moon Of Zulkida,1446ah.

April 26, 2025
Muslims have been urged to look out for the new Moon of Zulki’ida 1446AH on Sunday, 27th April, 2025 which corresponds to the 29th Day of Shawwal 1446AH.

A statement by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto requested Muslims to search for the new Crescent.

It urged them to report any sightings to their nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

