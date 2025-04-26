News

Orbih Elected into Badminton World Federation Council

April 26, 2025
In a significant development for Nigerian badminton, the President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, BFN, Francis Orbih has been elected as a member of the Badminton World Federation Council.

This remarkable achievement not only highlights Orbih’s dedication and contributions to the growth of badminton in Nigeria and Africa but also marks a proud moment for the entire Nigerian sporting community.

His election into the BWF Council places Nigeria firmly on the global badminton map and is expected to open new doors for the development of the sport across the continent.

His new role at the BWF will enable him to influence key decisions affecting the future of badminton globally.

