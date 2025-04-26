NAF Holds Open Day Nationwide To Kickstart Naf 61st Anniversary Celebrations

The Nigerian Air Force is to hold a Nationwide Open day event, inviting members of the public to visit NAF bases across the country from 1 to 15 May 2025 as part of the activities commemorating its 61st anniversary.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame indicates that the special initiative, themed “Come See Your Air Force,” aims to foster stronger civil-military relations and offer Nigerians a unique opportunity to witness the inner workings of their Air Force firsthand.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar while highlighting the importance of public trust and engagement says the Open Day is a reflection of the Nigerian Airforce’s commitment to transparency, national unity, and pride in service.

Participating NAF units across the country will open their gates to welcome civilians from all walks of life on specific days to be announced by the different NAF units while Visitors are to look forward to guided tours of facilities, close-up inspections of aircraft and platforms, historical exhibitions including photo galleries and mini-museums, interactive sessions with NAF personnel, documentary screenings and engaging video displays, souvenir distribution to commemorate the experience, outreach programmes in schools, including career talks to inspire young Nigerians

These Open Day events serve as a key component of the broader anniversary celebrations set to hold officially from 13 to 20 May 2025.

The Nigerian Air Force remains dedicated to building bridges with the public it serves, through openness, education, and inspiration.