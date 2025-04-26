NewsPress Release

IMF Applauds Nigeria’s Bold Economic Reforms, Urges Continued Support For Vulnerable Citizens.

April 26, 2025
The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has applauded Nigeria’s bold reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange market.
Director African Department, International Monetary Fund, Abebe Aemro Selassie emphasized that while these measures were necessary to address unsustainable macroeconomic conditions, addressing the Short Term hardships they have caused is key.

April 26, 2025
