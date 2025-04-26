FRSC Corps Marshal Redeploys Newly Promoted Officers

As part of strategic initiative targeted at ensuring full realization of the corporate strategic goals of the Corps for the year 2025, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed has approved the redeployment of 3 newly appointed Deputy Corps Marshals, 2 Assistant Corps Marshals, and 24 Corps Commanders to key Departments and Corps offices in order to boost the existing efforts of the Corps towards creating a safer motoring environment.

The redeployed senior officers, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Aliyu Datsama is to henceforth oversee the affairs of the Department of Motor Vehicle Administration, DCM Pauline Olaye is to take over Special Duties and External Relations while the Deputy Corps Marshal Technical Service Department (TSD), DCM Ahmed Tahir Hassan is to remain as DCM TSD at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

In the same vein, Ekiti, Plateau, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Kogi, Bayelsa, Taraba, Jigsaw, Osun, Imo and Zamfara states all got new Sector Commanders.

the Corps Marshal however expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on mandate as he charged them to bring their professional expertise for impactful leadership.