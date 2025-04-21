President Tinubu Returns

President Bola Tinubu has has returned to Nigeria from his private visits to France and United Kingdom.

The presidential flight arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport at about 9:50

this Monday evening.

The secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume, Chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and some cabinet members received the president on arrival.

Before departure on 2nd of April, the presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga announced that the president proceeded on the break to appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.

He was also to use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

Subsequently, the presidential adviser also revealed when President Tinubu proceeded to London, United Kingdom from Paris.

Mr Onanuga indicated that President Tinubu remained fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even as he was away in Europe.

constantly communicating with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.