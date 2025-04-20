President Tinubu Congratulates Minister Of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-ibrahim At 45

President Bola Tinubu congratulates the Minister of Women Affairs, Ms Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on her 45th birthday. President Tinubu celebrates Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim on this milestone and describes her as a reform-minded and results-driven public servant whose leadership has brought renewed clarity and vigour to Nigeria’s national gender agenda. The President acknowledges the Minister’s role in positioning Nigeria as a global voice on gender equity, championing the domestication of international commitments, and reforming institutional frameworks. President Tinubu commends Ms Imaan for her commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and her discipline and diligence. The President wishes the Minister good health and strength as she continues to advance the cause of justice, equity, and opportunity for all Nigerians.