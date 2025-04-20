PDP Preaches National Rebirth @ Easter

The Peoples Democratic Party has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of Easter – a celebration of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the dead, urging chri to use the period to renew their hope in the assurance of God’s unfailing love and intervention in the affairs of the country and humanity. PDP national Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement issued in Abuja charged Nigerians to use the import of the Easter, which signifies the ultimate triumph of God’s saving grace over adverse circumstances to reawaken their determination and hope for national rebirth. It added that the coming of Easter must also redirect citizens as a nation to the imperatives of the virtues of forgiveness, forbearance, mutual respect, obedience to the Rule of Law and love for one another without regard to sectional, tribal, religious or political considerations, as this is the only way the nation can move forward. The PDP rejoiced with Nigerians and wished them a happy Easter celebration.