Kogi Government Commends Security Agencies, Mourns Fallen Operatives in Recent Joint Operation

The Kogi State Government has expressed profound appreciation to the nation’s security agencies for their unflinching commitment to the safety of the state, while also commiserating with them over the loss of two operatives during a recent joint security operation aimed at flushing out criminal elements from some parts of the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, lauded the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their gallantry, synergy, and professionalism throughout the coordinated operation.

“The success of the recent security operation across Mopamuro, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, and Lokoja Local Government Areas is a testament to the strength of inter-agency collaboration and the unflinching dedication of our security forces, to national security”, Fanwo said.

He noted that the operation led to the dislodgement of criminal camps and a significant restoration of calm in affected areas. However, he expressed deep sorrow over the death of two operatives who lost their lives during the engagement with bandits.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of these brave heroes who paid the ultimate price in service to our state and our nation. On behalf of the Government and the good people of Kogi State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the leadership and personnel of their respective agencies, and to the families left behind. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Fanwo stated.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the unflinching support of the State Government under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to all security agencies operating in the state.

“Governor Ododo remains committed to investing in the safety of Kogi people and supporting our security personnel with the resources, partnership, and policies needed to succeed. We will continue to work closely with all security stakeholders, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services to ensure Kogi remains a fortress against criminality,” he added.

Fanwo also urged residents to remain vigilant and supportive of ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information to security agencies.