Kano, Morocco to Partner on Energy, Agriculture, and Trade

The Kano State Government is set to sign a series of landmark investment Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Kingdom of Morocco, focusing on renewable energy, agriculture, and commerce, as part of its aggressive drive to reposition the state’s economy. This was contained in a statement issued by governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Saturday. This development follows a high-level investment mission to Morocco led by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf. The delegation held strategic meetings with key Moroccan institutions including the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), the Moroccan Agency for Africa (OCP Africa), and the Casablanca Chamber of Commerce. One of the major outcomes of the visit is a proposed partnership with MASEN, which includes technical collaboration to support Kano’s transition to clean energy. MASEN, renowned for managing one of Africa’s largest solar power plants in Ouarzazate—generating 500 megawatts—has pledged to share its expertise, lessons learned, and offer technical support for Kano’s Light-Up Kano Initiative, which aims to generate 2,000 megawatts of solar energy within five years. The agreement will also explore areas such as investor identification, financing models, and cutting-edge technologies for energy storage and efficient distribution, particularly for industrial use in Kano. In a separate engagement, the Casablanca Chamber of Commerce—one of Africa’s leading private sector platforms—expressed its willingness to collaborate with Kano State in areas of renewable energy and solid minerals development. This partnership is expected to boost the state’s economy with projections of attracting up to $10 billion in investments over the next five years. Additionally, the delegation met with OCP Africa, one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers. OCP welcomed the partnership, proposing new agricultural development projects that include fertilizer blending plants, advanced supply chain systems, and support for smallholder farmers through modern farming technologies. The Members of the Kano delegation included key officials such as: Usman Bala (mni), Special Adviser to the Governor on State Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Waiya, Commissioner for Information, Aisha L. Saji, Commissioner for History and Culture, Nasiru Sule Garo, Commissioner for Special Duties. Others include Ibrahim Musa, Special Adviser on Health Services, Muhammad Nazir Halliru, Director General, Kano State Investment Promotion Agency, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Kabiru Magashi, Managing Director, Kano Agricultural Supply Company, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Dankadai, Sarkin Shanun Kano, representing the Kano Emirate Council The visit marks a major milestone in the state’s pursuit of global partnerships to fast-track industrial growth, clean energy transition, and sustainable agricultural development. Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa Director General