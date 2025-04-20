IPAC Urges Unity @ Easter

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has joined Christians across Nigeria in celebrating this year’s Easter, a sacred occasion marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Calling for renewed national commitment to peace, love, unity, tolerance, and sacrifice. The council’s National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, in a statement issued in Abuja urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves to God and embrace the virtues exemplified by Christ.