2025 UTME Commences on April 24th; Candidates Can Now Print Their Notification Slips

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is now set to commence on Thursday, April 24, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled date of Friday, April 25, 2025. This adjustment has been made to accommodate essential commitments by the Board and its partner agencies.

In preparation for the examination, prospective candidates can now print their Notification Slips, which contain vital information regarding their exam details.

What’s Included in the Notification Slip:

• Examination date • Venue (centre) • Time • Other essential details necessary for successfully sitting for the examination

Candidates are encouraged to print their Notification Slips starting today, Saturday, April 19, 2025. This will provide ample time for logistical arrangements to access their assigned centres within the chosen examination towns.

How to Print Your Notification Slip:

1. Visit www.jamb.gov.ng. 2. Click on “2025 UTME Slip Printing.” 3. Enter your registration number and click on “Print Examination Slip.”

It is strongly advised that candidates print their slips and familiarize themselves with their examination centres at least one or two days before the examination date. This preparation will help ensure a smooth experience on exam day.

Examination Schedule:

To reiterate, the 2025 UTME will begin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Candidates are advised to print their Examination Notification Slips at least a day before the exam to confirm their examination dates and locations, making it easier to access their centres on the day of the examination.

Please note that candidates will be assigned to centres within their chosen examination towns; no candidate will be placed in a centre outside their selected town.

Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D.