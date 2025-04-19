Zimbabwe Marks Her 45th Independence Anniversary

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar felicitates with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Prof. Amon Murwira on the occasion of his country’s 45th Independence Anniversary. The Foreign Affairs Minister in a statement describes the attainment of independence on the 18th of April 1980 as a remarkable achievement to the people of Zimbabwe, bearing in mind the liberation struggle which eventually culminated in victory. This historic milestone, therefore, marks the resilience, courage, and firm determination of the Zimbabwean people in their pursuit of freedom, self-determination, and national development. Yusuf Tuggar reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship, cooperation and as well look forward to advance bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest, including trade, agriculture, and regional security. As fellow members of the African Union and other reputable multilateral organizations, Nigeria and Zimbabwe share a common vision for peace, prosperity, and continental integration.