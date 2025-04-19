News

Police Rescue 6 Kidnap Victims

April 19, 2025
Zamfara State Police Command has rescued six kidnap victims following a search-and-rescue operation. In a statement, the Spokesman for the command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the victims were rescued when a joint police and Community Protection Guards team on a highway patrol along the Anka-Gummi Road sighted an abandoned Peugeot 206 by the roadside. Suspecting a kidnapping incident, the security operatives immediately launched a search operation, leading to the safe recovery of the six victims. The rescued persons who hail from Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State have since been reunited with their families.

