Nigerian Army Appoints First Female Acting Spokesperson

The Nigerian Army has appointed its first female Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Anele Onyechi Appolonia, to serve in acting capacity. Lieutenant Colonel Anele takes over from Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who was posted to the Nigerian Army Future Heritage Centre, and the appointment takes effect from April 22, 2025. She has served as a Public Relations Officer at the office of the Chief of Army Staff and Until her recent appointment, she was serving at the Defence Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Relations. She is a member of the Direct Regular Course 15 and a member of the Nigeria institute of Public Relations (NIPR),